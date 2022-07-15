Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.30.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$5.24 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$2.71 and a 52-week high of C$8.32. The stock has a market cap of C$997.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.15.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$138.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick William George Miles sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total transaction of C$371,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,241,104.22. Also, Director David John Wilson bought 283,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.39 per share, with a total value of C$1,812,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,030,740 shares in the company, valued at C$121,606,428.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,167 shares of company stock worth $1,183,363.

About Kelt Exploration (Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.