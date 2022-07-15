Kercheville Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

