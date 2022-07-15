Kercheville Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 34,000 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4,185.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

NYSE ET opened at $9.66 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

Energy Transfer Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.