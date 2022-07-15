Kercheville Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.94.

Deere & Company Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE opened at $294.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.62.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

