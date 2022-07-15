Kercheville Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after buying an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 674.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721,153 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Williams Companies by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,980,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

NYSE:WMB opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

