Kercheville Advisors LLC Purchases 16,232 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises 2.7% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPLX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,420.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.57. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

