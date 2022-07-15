KeyCorp Lowers Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $90.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MTCH. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Match Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.56.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $64.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.05.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 220.1% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Match Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 24,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 742.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 70,584 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

