KeyCorp Trims Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Target Price to $173.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.49.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.17. Apple has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.