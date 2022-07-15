Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $39.54 Million Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,306,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352,000 shares during the quarter. Qurate Retail accounts for 1.7% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 2.19% of Qurate Retail worth $39,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hedge Fund Activity

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRTEA. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $802.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.84. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $12.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

QRTEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

