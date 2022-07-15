Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 161,345 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kiltearn Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,345 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 4.2% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $96,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Insider Trading at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.