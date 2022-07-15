KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the June 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KINS Technology Group Stock Up 20.0 %

NASDAQ:KINZW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,758. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11. KINS Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

