Kirkland’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 4.4% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.37). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

