KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Lowered to $80.00 at JMP Securities

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.63.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average of $57.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.