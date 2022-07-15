Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Down 55.5% in June

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the June 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Kopin Price Performance

Shares of KOPN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.41. 34,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,410. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. Kopin has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Kopin by 2,625.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

Kopin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.