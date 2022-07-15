Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Down 55.5% in June

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the June 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Kopin Price Performance
Shares of KOPN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.41. 34,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,410. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. Kopin has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.14.
Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.
Kopin Company Profile
Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.
