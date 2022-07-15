KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Shares Down 1.2%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.76 and last traded at $17.92. 9,233 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 8,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFVG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 55,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares during the last quarter.

