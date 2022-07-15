Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 500 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in American Express by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP opened at $136.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.24 and its 200-day moving average is $170.41. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.12.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.