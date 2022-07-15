Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Kyowa Kirin stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. Kyowa Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12.
About Kyowa Kirin (Get Rating)
