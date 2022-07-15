Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.43.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Latch in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTCH. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Latch in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Latch in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Latch by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 65,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,612 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Latch in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Latch in the fourth quarter worth $3,662,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTCH opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.54. Latch has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 million. Latch had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 356.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Latch will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

