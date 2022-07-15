Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Latham Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 23,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,428. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $710.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 172,628 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,096 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

