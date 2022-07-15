Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Lowered to $222.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

Lennox International (NYSE:LIIGet Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LII. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $231.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.50.

Lennox International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,076. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $345.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.52.

Lennox International (NYSE:LIIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Lennox International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 535,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,151,000 after buying an additional 35,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,681,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $64,763,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,980,000 after buying an additional 51,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,988,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.