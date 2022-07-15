Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Lowered to $222.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LII. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $231.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.50.

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,076. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $345.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.52.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Lennox International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 535,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,151,000 after buying an additional 35,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,681,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $64,763,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,980,000 after buying an additional 51,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,988,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

