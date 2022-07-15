Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Up 240.2% in June

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,833,800 shares, a growth of 240.2% from the June 15th total of 539,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 873.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FINMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. AlphaValue upgraded Leonardo to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Leonardo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FINMF traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $10.40. 510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.