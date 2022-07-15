Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 3,734 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.
Levere Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.
Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levere
Levere Company Profile
Levere Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire business operating in the mobility sector, including the development of autonomous driving, connected vehicles, mobility services, and electric vehicles in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Levere (LVRA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Levere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.