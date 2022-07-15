Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 3,734 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Levere Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levere

Levere Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Levere by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 51,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levere in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Levere by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 418,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 28,649 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Levere in the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Levere in the 4th quarter worth about $2,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Levere Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire business operating in the mobility sector, including the development of autonomous driving, connected vehicles, mobility services, and electric vehicles in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

