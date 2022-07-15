LHT Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. LHT has a market cap of $57,746.29 and approximately $3.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

