Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up to $11.29

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.29, but opened at $11.77. Liberty Energy shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 4,372 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.37.

Insider Activity

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,455,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,054,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock worth $430,001,180. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

