LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Down 76.8% in June

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the June 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NXCLF stock remained flat at $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. LIFULL has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $156.82 million, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of -0.40.

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggest new lifestyles to people in Japan based on refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move that provides reviews and rankings of the moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; LIFULL Life Plan that provide the opportunity for updating life plan; LIFULL FLOWER, an online flower gift shop; and LIFULL Investment, a money funding website.

