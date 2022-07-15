Liquity (LQTY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $845,101.00

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00004538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $74.69 million and $845,101.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00052798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024397 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,650,710 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

