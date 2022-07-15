Liquity (LQTY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $845,101.00

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00004538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $74.69 million and $845,101.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00052798 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024397 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001853 BTC.
Liquity Coin Profile
Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,650,710 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Liquity Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.