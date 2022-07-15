Litecoin (LTC) Hits Market Cap of $3.68 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $52.04 or 0.00248709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and $442.38 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025260 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001905 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000945 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,725,969 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.