LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Up 348.4% in June

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 348.4% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

LIXIL Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:JSGRY traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $38.00. 7,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,590. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. LIXIL has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $61.89.

Get LIXIL alerts:

LIXIL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials and housing equipment worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments. The LWT segment offers sanitary ware, shower toilets, water faucets, washstands, bathtubs, prefabricated bathrooms, smart products, showerheads, washstand fixtures, washstand cabinet units, kitchen systems, etc.; and tiles for houses and buildings, and internal decorative tiles, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.