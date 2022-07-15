LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Up 348.4% in June

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 348.4% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
LIXIL Stock Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:JSGRY traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $38.00. 7,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,590. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. LIXIL has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $61.89.
LIXIL Company Profile
