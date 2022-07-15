Locus Chain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.71 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0808 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $71.07 million and $2.71 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Coin Profile

Locus Chain is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

