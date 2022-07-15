Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Position Raised by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $52.41 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Logitech International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Logitech International from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

In other news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

