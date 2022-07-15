Loopring (LRC) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

Loopring (LRC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Loopring coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $506.44 million and approximately $67.75 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loopring has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Loopring

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,088,530 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Loopring Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

