Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Update

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the June 15th total of 690,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Lotus Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LTSRF remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,451. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. Lotus Resources has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.33.

Get Lotus Resources alerts:

Lotus Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Lotus Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an interest in the Kayelekera uranium project; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. It also explores for cobalt ores. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.