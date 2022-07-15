Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Update

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the June 15th total of 690,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Lotus Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LTSRF remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,451. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. Lotus Resources has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.33.
Lotus Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lotus Resources (LTSRF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.