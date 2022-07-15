Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is NBT Bank N A NY’s 8th Largest Position

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.7% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $182.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.55. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

