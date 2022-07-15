Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Decreased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.99. 44,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,033. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.55. The firm has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

About Lowe's Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

