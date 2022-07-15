Lynch Asset Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,083,000 after buying an additional 591,700 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,938,000 after purchasing an additional 299,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,043,000 after acquiring an additional 978,163 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.61.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $216.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $281.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

