MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGNX. Guggenheim cut shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.89.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $4.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $259.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.13. MacroGenics has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $28.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.24). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Karrels bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 191,776 shares in the company, valued at $473,686.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

