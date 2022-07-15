Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (MHNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on September 1st

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

NYSE:MHNC opened at $17.01 on Friday. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35.

Get Maiden Holdings North America alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Holdings North America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden Holdings North America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.