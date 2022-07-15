Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 1,764.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,420,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Maison Luxe Stock Down 20.0 %
MASN traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,990. Maison Luxe has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.
Maison Luxe Company Profile
