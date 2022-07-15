Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 1,764.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,420,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Maison Luxe Stock Down 20.0 %

MASN traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,990. Maison Luxe has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Get Maison Luxe alerts:

Maison Luxe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Maison Luxe, Inc operates as a luxury goods retailer. It focuses on fine time pieces and jewelry segments on a wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company was formerly known as Clikia Corp. and changed its name to Maison Luxe, Inc in April 2021. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Maison Luxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Luxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.