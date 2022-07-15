Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Update

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mandalay Resources Stock Performance

Mandalay Resources stock traded down 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 1.70. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,226. Mandalay Resources has a 12-month low of 1.43 and a 12-month high of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 2.34.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine located in Västerbotten County in northern Sweden.

