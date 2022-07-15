Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,841 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.78% of Match Group worth $241,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.86. 27,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,465. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.05. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.56.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

