Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300,700 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the June 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 419,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Matrix Service Trading Up 1.1 %

Matrix Service stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.61. 638,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,614. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matrix Service

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Featured Stories

