Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (MIG3) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on August 26th

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:MIG3 opened at GBX 56 ($0.67) on Friday. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 has a 1 year low of GBX 43 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 60 ($0.71). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.61 million and a PE ratio of 700.00.
About Maven Income and Growth VCT 3
