Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (MIG3) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on August 26th

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:MIG3 opened at GBX 56 ($0.67) on Friday. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 has a 1 year low of GBX 43 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 60 ($0.71). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.61 million and a PE ratio of 700.00.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializing in development capital and early stage investments. In case of private companies, the fund prefers to invest in later stage. It does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. The fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies and AIM quoted companies in the United Kingdom with strong growth potential.

