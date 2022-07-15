MAX Exchange Token Price Tops $0.27 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001316 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $895,037.46 and approximately $20,902.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,787.38 or 0.99966159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00208115 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00269153 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00108737 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00063637 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004322 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

According to CryptoCompare, "A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. "

