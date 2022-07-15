MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MXL. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded MaxLinear from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

MXL opened at $34.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

