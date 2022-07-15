MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITC opened at $3.30 on Friday. MeaTech 3D has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MeaTech 3D stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) by 100.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of MeaTech 3D worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

