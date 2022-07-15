Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Trading Up 4%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.82. Approximately 19,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 29,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.47 million and a P/E ratio of -3.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.66.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.