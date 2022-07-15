Meme (MEME) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 15th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00208735 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000178 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000239 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $129.29 or 0.00623926 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.