Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $56,361.60 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $56,809.62.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.05. The company had a trading volume of 23,517,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,084,277. The company has a market capitalization of $427.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.69.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Well Done LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on META. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.56.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.