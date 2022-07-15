Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Youngs Advisory Group Inc.

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after buying an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $161.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,084,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.69. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,660 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.56.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.