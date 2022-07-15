M&G (LON:MNG) PT Lowered to GBX 210

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.74) to GBX 210 ($2.50) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on M&G from GBX 217 ($2.58) to GBX 226 ($2.69) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.97) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.74) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&G currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 233.71 ($2.78).

Get M&G alerts:

LON:MNG opened at GBX 191.70 ($2.28) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 168.69 ($2.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 240.40 ($2.86). The firm has a market cap of £4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,390.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 205.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 209.88.

In other news, insider John W. Foley sold 63,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.37), for a total value of £126,082.42 ($149,955.30). Also, insider Kathryn McLeland bought 125,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £248,286.06 ($295,297.41).

M&G Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.